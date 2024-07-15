James Wilson at Rotherham United - photo by Picture Perfect Photography

FROM Thomas Rotherham College to working with international governments, elite athletes and global brands – James Wilson's 'dream' job has seen him travel and work across the globe.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But 'The Sleep Geek' who today runs the company Kipmate – which he describes as “a sleep toolbox, not a lifestyle change” – believes his Rotherham roots have played a part in his journey from Oakwood Comprehensive to advising workforces on getting a better night's rest at the likes of Coca-Cola, Ernst & Young, Citroen and M&S.

As well as governments in the Isle of Man and Dubai, James has also worked with elite athletes and football teams including West Ham United and Lincoln City after he was first brought in to help improve the rest and recovery of players at Rotherham United by then-manager Paul Warne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 44-year-old already had strong allegiances to the Millers – his dad was on the books in the 1960s and James himself enjoyed a spell at the club's Centre of Excellence as a boy.

The Sleep Geek James Wilson with Mattress Online CEO Steve Adams

He is also the third generation of his family to have worked in the bed and mattress industry, which began with his grandfather setting up the Brinsworth-based bed manufacturer Duckers in the 1960s.

“I hail from a long line of sleep specialists,” he says. “But I’m actually a poor sleeper.

“It was something I didn't mention while selling mattresses – who'd want to buy a mattress off a man who can't sleep?

“But that actually led to a bit of an epiphany moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilson has appeared on many TV shows including This Morning

After working with what was then the Children's Sleep Charity in Doncaster, James realised his lived experience could actually help and he decided to become a sleep professional.

“I had that empathy with people, I could relate.”

His moniker was even inspired by South Yorkshire, he says, after he gave a talk on the importance of rest a talk at a school in Sheffield.

“One of the pupils said to me: 'Nah then – tha's a reyt sleep geek!”

He has since gone on to work with corporate brands including Pret a Manger, Red Bull and Zurich Insurance as well as maintaining close links with his home town – he is the resident sleep expert at the Rotherham-headquartered business Mattress Online which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His seminars and webinars cover topics that can often impact on people's sleep such as shift work, menopause, and nutrition.

“Sometimes it is not even the person themselves so much,” he explains, “but the fact their rest is being affected by their partner or kids or even pets such as dogs sleeping in the bed.

“My approach is all about taking the stress out of sleep.”

He has appeared on television numerous times on shows including The One Show, This Morning, Channel 4 News, Sky Sports, and Football Focus.

“A member of the production staff told me on one TV show I was good at talking (to the viewers) about something complicated with compassion and simplicity,” he added.

“Being from Rotherham, I think that's the blend we have in communicating with people – a bit of compassion, a bit of bluntness – and that works really well in delivering your message.”