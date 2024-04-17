Final flourish: Winner Christine Yeardley with her award winning blooms

Jeff Sharman and his wife Isobel, president and secretary of Elsecar and District Chrysanthemum and Gardening Society describe themselves as some of the youngest members, and they are aged 70s.

The society’s Daffodil and Spring show took place on Sunday, at Elsecar Parish Hall, but one of the big winners - Christine Yeardley - has announced it would be her last show as a competitor.

The funeral of one former member, who passed away aged 90s, took place recently.

Impressive: Some of the entries in the Daffodil and Spring show

His skills had been renowned on a national level.

The society is now in its 77th year, set up post-war when South Yorkshire was still a hive of heavy industry and coal-mining, where gardens and allotments were an escape for many workers.

As society has changed, there has been a shift away from the hobby, with the art of nurturing blooms to near perfection becoming an increasing rarity.

Despite the profusion of flowers at Sunday’s show - which had 51 classes, including a handful other than spring bulbs - 70 per cent of exhibits came from just two members, with 13 exhibitors in all.

Mr Sharman said: “Young people are not interested, they just want to buy plants to put in.”

The society faced uncertainty around the turn of the year, when the treasurer had to step down, but a replacement offered to step up.