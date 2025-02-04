The Reytons sell out their biggest ever UK tour

The Reytons sold out Clifton Park last summer and have now sold out nationwide

Rotherham band The Reytons have sold out every ticket for the biggest ever domestic tour, starting on Friday.

The lads start their long haul programme at the 02 Academy in Brixton, the first of eight gigs over the next few weeks.

"We can’t wait to get back on the road again for our biggest ever UK tour" they posted online. "It all kicks off in the capital this Friday."

The four-piece indie outfit will have special guests Freddie Halkon and The Kairos, who they describe as: "Two incredibly exciting young acts who we believe will blow you away… you won’t be disappointed."

Jonny Yerrell and his pals have some miles to clock up.

After London, they travel to Bournemouth (Feb 8) Blackpool (14) Birmingham (15) Newcastle (21) and Belfast (28) before March gigs in Dublin (1) and Manchester (8.)

While one fan posted his disappointment that he had been: "Hoping something Yorkshire-based was in the pipeline."

But another triumphed: "Ten of us coming down to Brixton from 'Rovrum!'

Reytonsmania is not confined to the UK and Ireland, either.

Next month sees the group on a huge tour of Europe.

It features appointments in: Brussels, Belgium (March 22) Cologne, Germany (23) Hamburg, Germany (24) Munich, Germany (25) Barcelona, Spain (27) Madrid, Spain (28) Malaga, Spain, (29) Valencia, Spain, Zurich, Switzerland (April 2) Frankfurt, Germany (3) Utrecht (Netherlands) and Paris, France (5.)

The Reytons squeeze in a Neighbourhood Weekender festival at Warrington at the end of May before a trip to Glasgow on July 19

Then, of course, they will be headlining at Tramlines in Hillsborough, Sheffield (July 26.)

The band are excited to build on a memorable 2024, which included playing in front of 20,000 music lovers at Clifton Park in July, teaming up with former football star Gary Neville and landing inside the top five in the official Christmas album charts.

Clifton Park remains the most vivid memory of last year, for Jonny.

He told the Advertiser: "The highlight was finishing it, not in the sense of getting it over with, but being able to jump down into the crowd.

"I was tempted to leave Clifton Park by the turnstiles like everyone else because it was such a magical moment."