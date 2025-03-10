The Reytons: Manchester United great Gary Neville joins band for final gig of tour
The one time Old Trafford star is a big fan of the group and recently took part in a promotional video.
But it was still a surprise when he suddenly arrived on the stage at Aviva Studios in Manchester.
Neville has had some highs in his life: he was part of Red Devils' sides that won 20 trophies, including eight Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League cups.
However, the Sky Sports pundit looked in his element as he swung a borrowed bass guitar around, doing impromptu spots with band members.
Musically, his tastes normally include Billy Joel, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.
This was a different experience.
Sporting a grin as wide as the Wembley Stadium arch, the one time defender danced around with commendable energy for a 50-year-old, and did his best to sing some of the words of 'Low Life Lyrics' which includes the funky line: "Can't you tell he's had a bloody good night? From the stains dripping off his top? He's trying to text her while one eye's in Mexborough. The other's all over the shop."
Critics might suggest he'd better stick to football commentary as his command of the guitar at the 5,000-capacity venue looked as suspect as his favourite football team's attacking abilities.
His contribution was largely hammered on X, although one poster who wrote: "What a hero, and great guitarist too. We love you Gary! Great song guys."
On Facebook, opinion was much more positive with one contributor who watched a video of Neville's jaunt saying: "No way haha I'm a Liverpool fan but this is class."
Another added: "Super Gaz – the best number 2" (a reference to his football shirt before his retirement 14 years ago.)
Certainly frontman Jonny Yerrell and the rest of the band enjoyed having around, stating: "Manchester, what a night! Special guest Gary Neville.
"What a way to end the tour! Thank you to every single one of you who joined us across the UK and Ireland... It's been incredible!
"Thanks to our amazing team of family and friends for all the hard work, commitment, late nights and early mornings! From pubs to arenas... Who'd have thought it? Is there a better community out there? I doubt it."
The former Alex Ferguson favourite couldn't get too much into the party spirit – he was on duty with Sky for the United v Arsenal tie on Sunday.
The Reytons, who had kicked off the night with the song 'Red Smoke' are looking forward to another sojourn over the other side of the Pennines. They appear at a festival in Warrington on May 24.
And now the European part of the tour begins with dates in: Brussels, Belgium (March 22), Cologne, Germany (23), Hamburg, Germany (24), Munich, Germany (25), Barcelona, Spain (27), Madrid, Spain (28), Malaga, Spain (29), Valencia, Spain (30), Zurich, Switzerland (April 2), Frankfurt, Germany (3), Utrecht, Netherlands (4), and Paris, France (5).