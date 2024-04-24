DISRUPTORS: The Reytons

On Tuesday night, they were presented with an award for “disruptor of the year” in the inaugural Northern Music Awards, an event tipped to become the Brits of the North.

The evening, hosted in Manchester, was intended to showcase the most talented artists across the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anston’s Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor) was a runner up to Doncaster’s ex One Direction star Tomlinson as artist of the year.

But Rotherham’s indie group - who have pledged to change the image of their beloved home town - landed the top prize in a unique, gate-crashing category.

The organisers had been: “Looking for inspirational visionaries who go against the status quo and follow their own path.

“They’ll be innovators in the music industry. Disruptive, influential, daring, and different. Breakthrough or established, this act will do it their way and approach the music industry differently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And The Reytons, who have sold their independently-released albums from pop-up units at Meadowhall, fit the bill at the event, which music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins organised.

Their local fans will be able to congratulate them at their milestone gig at Clifton Park on July 6 when they play the biggest gig to be stage there since Marc Bolan’s T.Rex appeared 50 years ago.

THE WINNERS LIST IN FULL:

Artist of the year - Louis Tomlinson

Band of the year - The Courteeners

DJ of the year - DJ Paulette

Newcomer of the year - English Teacher

Breakthrough act of the year - The K’s

Music moment of the year - Aitch at Glastonbury

Special recognition award - Melanie C

Northern icon award - Lisa Stansfield

Northern music award 2024 - Tim Burgess

Disruptor award - The Reytons

Festival of the year - Beat-Herder, Lancashire

Inspirational venue of the year (under 500) - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Inspirational venue of the year (under 2,000) - Band on the Wall, Manchester

Industry icon - Michael Adex, NQ