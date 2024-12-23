The Reytons are still our No.1 despite missing out on Christmas top spot

The Reytons

Rotherham indie stars The Reytons might not have received the present from Santa they were hoping for.

But the band were still proud of their incredible achievement of landing inside the top five in the official Christmas album charts.

It capped off a tremendous 2024 and they will now push on into the New Year.

"What a journey, what a year," the group told their fans, following their fifth spot slotted behind number one Sabrina Carpenter, Michael Bublé, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift.

"It’s not the result we were all hoping for, but it’s a top five finish for 'Clifton Park!'

"We are so grateful to you all for all the support you have given us.

"We gave it our best shot, but the major competition was just too much in the end."

Referring to the historic gig in Rotherham in the summer, band members Jonny Yerrell, Joe O'Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd posted: "To able to look back on the 6th July 20224 and say: 'We did that' is more than we could ever dream of.

"Anything else was a bonus.

"Thank you again to all our Reytons family, we can’t wait to get back out on tour with you all in February!

"Put your feet up for now, get ready, we go bigger in 2025… Merry Christmas!"

While The Reytons didn't reach number one, they were ahead of the likes of Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and the Arctic Monkeys.

Fans, some of whom bought the album at a pop up store at Meadowhall, quickly recognised the achievement.

One pointed out: "Highest new entry in a week that included the release of some big albums, you can't argue with that. What an album it is well deserving of the top spot."

Another chimed: "Lads you might have fallen short in the big league of billboard artists. But you will always be number one in the real league of music and the world of independent bands.

"What you guys do for the community is unbelievable and the Reytons community will always be there to back you every step of the way.

The nation's charts organisation – the best guide to what is most popular in UK music – officially notified its readers that The Reytons had secured: "A third UK Top 10 album, and fifth Top 40, with Live LP Clifton Park. They previously topped the Official Albums Chart in 2023 with What’s Rock and Roll?, and landed at Number 2 in 2024 with Ballad of a Bystander."