The real benefits of Goldthorpe's new mural can't be seen by the eye

Positive contribution: A young artist at work on the mural

A BOLD new mural, inspired by the past, present and future of Goldthorpe is moving towards completion in Horse and Groom Square - aided by a day of community involvement.

The final results will clearly be impressive, but that artwork - accompanied by another on what remains of the back wall from the old Horse and Groom pub - is in reality a ‘shop window’ for important work which has been going off in the community.

A series of workshops, involving school children, took place to help shape the project, with youngsters learning skills involving spray painting, screen printing, and stencilling, as well as producing drawings which have been transferred directly onto the mural.

The installation was entrusted to STATIC, an arts duo comprising of Tom Jackson and Craig Evans, helped by members of the community who turned up to contribute their skills on Saturday.

Joint enterprise: Artists Tom Jackson and Craig Evans with Matthew Stephens and young painters

Tom said: “Even people just walking past have been really positive. People might not have seen much street art and murals in the past, but they have been saying they really like it, because it brightens the area up.

“When you see kids inspired by it, that is what we really love.”

The project was made possible by the Towns Fund, investment of more than £23m, which will make a big impact on the area’s housing and employment prospects, with spin-offs like the mural project as part of that.

It is being overseen by Goldthorpe Town Board and chairman Matthew Stephens turned up with his own children, and said “they had a fabulous time” taking part in the painting.

“We see a really opportunity here to do something,” he said.