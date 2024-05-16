The positives of online comments and the negatives that damage 'Self-Esteem'

WITH FAN: Rebecca Lucy Taylor

PERFORMER Rebecca Lucy Taylor has revealed how “horrid” web trolls have made her feel unsafe.

The Anston singer/actress/writer has been the target of misogynistic abuse from men who try to mock her simply because she is a woman in the public eye.

Often the abuse is directed towards her body.

Now Rebecca - known on stage as Self Esteem - is trying to come to terms why posters write such malicious content, and she will include some of her observations on her forthcoming, third album.

DAMAGING: The negative comments from 'trolls'

The 37-year-old star says social media is unavoidable these days.

“It still can be a laugh and I sort of use it but when you get the bad side of it you do have to go: ‘God, this wouldn’t be happening in the 90s.’

“It’s mad the access that it gives to you....it’s such a free-for-all all. It just completely changes the way people communicate they just wouldn't do it like that in real life."Some messages directed towards her were “hardcore” she said.

“It’s always about my appearance, commenting on my body... it’s hell."

Sometimes she will get pervy comments about a part of her anatomy, followed by the request: “I’d love to get to know you.”

She has pondered whether to challenge some posters but realised that engaging with them would make her feel “unbelievably unsafe”.

She told BBC Sounds: “We all know the type of person that comes to somebody like me, who is left-leaning and got an agenda with my music and I want to change things.

“No amount of logic makes that okay.” She added that everyone’s a product of what’s happened to them and while “they’re just expressing their opinion” it can leave her feeling “physically unsafe”.

She said there was a positive side to the web, where she received a lot of love and warm attention.

“I’ll scroll all day about people telling me how great I am or how my music’s helped them and I’m like: ‘That’s so nice.’“And then you get one about: ‘You’re a fat cow’ or whatever, it’s usually bit worse than that, but it’s like the blood just rushes out of your body and you’re like I wouldn’t have seen that if I wasn’t looking at all the positives."

She wondered where human decency had disappeared to, saying she’d ideally like a “better relationship” with social media.Rebecca said she had stopped reading posts about herself on Radio 6 Music, the digital radio station owned and operated by the BBC.

“When 6 Music posts a video of me that is one place I don’t go on comments - I know a lot of female artists feel the same.

“It's like it’s mainly men having a problem with women making music at all.

“I guess these people feel it’s an opportunity to exercise what they need to say their frustration is; it’s just coming from someone’s own insecurities and their lived experiences, but it is still horrid and scary.