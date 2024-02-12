Lewis Thomas is a second-year plumbing apprentice with Matrix Energy Systems

Lewis Thomas is a second-year plumbing apprentice with Matrix Energy Systems, Rotherham-based specialists in installing renewable technology such as heat pumps and solar panels.

The 17-year-old plumber from Wath, who says he was “fascinated” as a child by the tools in his dad’s workshop, believes he is “future-proofing his career” by choosing to work in the renewables industry.

“You feel better because it’s helpful for the environment ,” he said, “but it’s more that you know you are doing the job efficiently for the customer with the right installation and the right technology for them.

“We had a customer and they said that after our installation their bills went down to a quarter of their previous price. That was in my first month here and feedback like that makes me feel excited and happy because our work is saving them money in the long run.”

“To be a plumber you’ve got to do the gas side of things as well,” Lewis said.

“That’s important because, as the industry switches to renewables, there’s going to be a lot of work taking out old gas boilers and installing low-carbon systems like heat pumps.”

Describing his apprenticeship as “probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Lewis added: “School wasn’t the best for me, I found it pretty dull.

“But with an apprenticeship you are out in the real world being treated like an adult and constantly learning.

“Everyone has individual ways of doing things and are full of little tips that make my work better and more efficient.”

Paul Leedham, managing director of Matrix Energy Systems said: “By 2028 the government’s target is for us to be installing 600,000 heat pumps per year.

“That’s roughly a 20-fold increase on where the industry is now.