The haves and have-nots of Rotherham

RAVENFIELD - a picture postcard community that evokes memories of bygone days with its Viking history, rural setting and listed buildings.

BEAUTIFUL: Ravenfield has Rotherham's highest incomes

But those fortunate enough to live in a parish given its name by the Danes in the ninth century, clearly have a modern-day golden touch when it comes to earning money.

Better than anywhere else in Rotherham, in fact.

The area around Ravenfield, Old Ravenfield, and parts of neighbouring Bramley enjoys the highest average household incomes in the borough.

And that is reflected by the ward’s higher life expectancy and lower crime rates, compared to Rotherham overall.

Nine out of ten locals are satisfied with the services and facilities available, according to a parish council survey of 12 months ago.

The latest Office for National Statistics data suggests the “mean household, disposable (net) income*” for this area is £45,100.

That nudges slightly ahead of other comparatively affluent areas:

Wentworth, Thorpe Hesley, Scholes, Harley, Hoober (£44,800)

Treeton, Catcliffe, Waverley (£44,200)

Wickersley (£44,100)

Kiveton Park, Todwick, Thorpe Salvin, Harthill, Woodall (£44,000)

Wales, Swallownest (£42,600)

Moorgate (also £42,600)

Hellaby: (£40,100).

Just outside the £40,000 bracket are parts of Whiston, Upper Whiston and Morthen (£39,900).

Sadly, large areas of the borough and the rest of Yorkshire have nothing like this level of spending power. Many areas of Rotherham show an income per family of just over half that of upmarket Ravenfield.

These areas include parts of East Herringthorpe, East Dene and Eastwood.

Other suburbs with families earning an average annual wage in the £20,000s band include Masbrough, Kimberworth, Kimberworth Park, Blackburn, Greasbrough, Rawmarsh, Parkgate, Thrybergh and parts of Maltby.

The ONS figures relate to the financial year ending 2020 and wages will have increased since then - but in many cases not by as much as inflation.

So how does Rotherham compare with other districts?

Two areas in Sheffield, Millhouses and Bents Green, are home to the highest salaries in Yorkshire, with a household average of £75,000.

Doncaster’s suburb of Bessacarr Grange and Lakeside shows average earnings of around £55,600. Tickhill has a £43,800 per house average.

The national picture is depressing for Yorkshire. It shows that of the 50 local areas with the lowest incomes, over half were in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The North-South divide is also mirrored by the fact that of the 50 local areas with the highest incomes, 47 were in London.