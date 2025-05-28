DIGGING DEEP: Elly Thompson - Fleming Gardens project manager, Dave Broadhead - Peile House handy person, Phil Godley - B&Q facilities and engineering, Mick Walker - B&Q assistant general manager and Leanne Johnson – B&Q communications.

AFTER a charity providing services to women, children and families issued a call for help, a national home improvement and garden centre retailer decided to ‘do it themselves’...

YWCA Yorkshire, which has sites across Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield, has now thanked the “amazing” team of volunteers at DIY firm B&Q’s regional distribution centre in Worksop who have been busy beautifying outdoor spaces for vulnerable families to enjoy this summer.

Mick Walker, assistant general manager at the B&Q centre, and his team of volunteers donated four lawnmowers, two fruit trees and a variety of potting plants to be used in gardens at YWCA sites – including Fleming Gardens in Flanderwell.

YWCA Yorkshire supports 250 women across South Yorkshire, including directly managing 27 individual properties and landscaping communal gardens to create safe spaces for vulnerable families.

The charity works with three handy people, volunteers and local supporters to maintain properties and grounds, so that residents can focus on building a home for themselves and their children.

A spokesperson for Fleming Gardens said: “We support young women who may have been homeless, who have likely experienced trauma, and who might be escaping an unsafe situation or recovering from a bad relationship.

“The homes they build with us are often the first time they’ve had the opportunity to live independently with compassionate and expert support.

“We work with women to build the confidence and skills to maintain their own properties and create a home that feels happy and healthy for their children.

“We couldn’t do this without our amazing handy people, volunteers and support from the wider community – like the friends we’ve made from B&Q.”

B&Q’s Mick Walker added: “I know first-hand the good work YWCA Yorkshire does because my wife has worked across their different projects in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham, so I knew straight away that we’d want to help.

“Part of the charity’s work is about creating a home and a garden that families can feel safe in and proud of – that is absolutely something we wanted to support.”