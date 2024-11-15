(Left to right) James McGregor, Tommy Joyce MBE, Clare McGregor, Sandra Galloway MBE and Frank Knapton MBE at Doncaster Road.

Poignant services took place across the Dearne Valley on Remembrance Weekend and Armistice Day to remember the area's fallen servicemen and women from past and recent conflicts.

Ahead of the annual Remembrance Sunday commemorations, Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP and UK Defence Secretary John Healey dedicated a cross in Parliament’s Remembrance Garden to Conisbrough war hero Sgt Laurence Calvert.

Sgt Calvert was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1918 for “most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty” following his actions at the Battle of Havrincourt in World War I.

John Healey MP dedicated a cross in Parliament’s Remembrance Garden to Conisbrough war hero Sgt Laurence Calvert.

John Healey said: “It’s an honour to dedicate our cross in Parliament’s Remembrance Garden to Sgt Laurence Calvert to mark his bravery at the Battle of Havrincourt.

“We must never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the UK and our allies.

“Theirs is the ultimate public service.

“We will remember them.”

John Beal, Stan White, Cllr Sean Gibbons

In Mexborough Remembrance services were held on Remembrance Sunday and on Armistice Day including at Castle Hills Park.

Mexborough First Cllr Sean Gibbons said: “The services were all very well attended as we remembered those who gave their lives in previous wars.

"Thank you to the Royal British Legion Mexborough Swinton and Kilnhurst Branch for coordinating all of the commemorations and to Father Edward for leading the service with the assistance of Colin Blythe and Enis Dalton from RBL.

“The crowd on Sunday in Castle Hills grows every year, with circa 500 people attending.

Colin Blythe (RBL), Sarah Hill (Constant Security), Louise Korobka (Constant Security), John Gray (RBL).

“It was good to so many young people attending with older generations to remind us all of the importance of Remembrance.”

Hundreds also joined a service on Remembrance Sunday at the Doncaster Road memorial, including Mexborough railway volunteers James McGregor and wife Clare plus well known community figures Tommy Joyce MBE, Frank Knapton MBE and Sandra Galloway MBE.

James McGregor said: “We were gifted a limousine for the day, door-to-door pick up, then to the memorial on Doncaster Road, then Mexborough railway to show our respects.

“The Rowms Lane Social Club in Swinton invited all who wanted to attend after the service at the memorial for a buffet and drinks – loads turned up and enjoyed a couple of hours chatting.”