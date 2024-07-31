The day the seaside came to Mexborough town centre

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:38 BST
Smiling faces: Happy visitors at Mexborough by the SeaSmiling faces: Happy visitors at Mexborough by the Sea
ORGANISERS behind the Mexborough by the Sea event may not have managed to produce the water, but they certainly had lots of sand for the event.

A giant sandpit was the focal point of the event, put in by volunteers from Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive.

The pit was given the full seaside treatment with rows of deckchairs, with Tuby’s Funfairs and FoodAWARE CIC being responsible for setting that up.

MECi chair Debi Greenhough said: “It was great to see so many smiling faces and the children really enjoyed themselves.”

Holiday atmosphere: Mexborough by the SeaHoliday atmosphere: Mexborough by the Sea
Doncaster City Councillors Sean Gibbons and Andy Pickering donated £500 from the funds they have to spend locally to help the event along, paying for free face-painting, a punch and judy show, magic shows and balloon modelling.

Mexborough businesses also stepped in to support the event, with Mexborough Neighbourhood Network litterpicking during and after the event to help keep the area tidy.

A Christmas lights switch-on is now being planned.

