The Big House has a big ask for local hero fundraisers …
The Big House Heroes campaign is the latest major fundraising bid to be launched by the charity regenerating Grade I listed building Wentworth Woodhouse – known affectionately by Rotherham folk as ‘The Big House’ - with Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust searching for 100 fundraisers to raise £1,000 each by November.
Heroes can choose any type of fundraising mission, from staging events to undertaking a physical challenge, and community groups and businesses can also sign up to raise money together.
Among those already involved is Darfield-based hat designer Sherry Richardson, who will be passing on her skills at a Wentworth Woodhouse workshop in June where attendees will learn how to make their own fascinators.
Rotherham PR consultant Jo Davison will don her pinny to cook three-course Yorkshire Sunday lunch parties in people’s homes, while Pam Goodison, a glass artist from Stocksbridge, will be running workshops at the mansion in July and October.
Meanwhile, Todwick’s bridal and prom specialist House of Rose Bespoke is planning a fashion show in the Marble Saloon in September.
The £100,000 raised will be used for much-needed essentials, from a £400 museum-standard vacuum cleaner for the housekeeping team to new wheelbarrows for the gardeners, as well as daily running costs – each day, £200 is needed just to keep the building's lights on.
It will also boost funds for educational projects, community activities and wellbeing programmes for local people.
The trust’s fundraising manager Carole Foster said: “Everyone who raises money for us or makes a donation, no matter how small, is so important to us.
“But as everything about Wentworth Woodhouse is on a huge scale, we’ve come up with a big new challenge to boost our funds.
“By joining our Big House Heroes, people will be helping to regenerate Wentworth Woodhouse as a cultural centre with community at its heart.”
She added: “Wentworth Woodhouse belongs to us all – come and play your part in its success.”
Everyone who hits their £1,000 target will be invited to a celebration event at the mansion.
Register at www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/big-house-heroes/.