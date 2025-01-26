The beers are on me! John Breckin's match-night ale launch for Rotherham Hospice

John Breckin and Chantry Brewery's Mick Warburton ready to launch the new Breck 80/81 beer in support of Rotherham Hospice

ROTHERHAM United supporters are invited to enjoy a pre-match pint with a difference next week.

Millers favourite John Brekin will be launching his “Breck 80/81” beer at the Cutlers Arms on Westgate on Tuesday before the match against Cambridge United at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The new brew has been created by Rotherham’s Chantry Brewery and, to give it a kick-start, “Breck” is going pay for 72 pints from the first barrel himself.

£1 from every future sale will go to Rotherham Hospice.

"The beers are on me,” said John, who will pull the first pint at 6pm. “The first 72 people to order a pint of the beer will get it for free.

"I want to give this brew as good a start as possible because it is for a brilliant cause. Hopefully the fans will like it and continuing liking it to bring in precious funds for the Hospice.”

Breck 80/81 is a nod to the Millers team of 44 years ago that won the old Third Division and of which Breck was a part. Two other the members of that team, Ronnie Moore and Phil Henson, also feature on the pump plate.

John thanked Mick Warburton at Chantry for his ongoing support. The brewery’s other pub, the New York Tavern, will also stock the ale.

Other outlets who sell it will also be asked to make a contribution to the Hospice.

"It would be great to see as many people as possible down at the Cutlers on Tuesday,” added John.