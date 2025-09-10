THC 'drugs lab' uncovered following arrest
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:“Last Friday (September 5) we were called to reports of a man threatening another man with a knife in the Hoyland area. Officers attended and after arresting a 23-year-old man, they were informed that it was believed the man was producing illegal vapes in his shed.
“Investigating further, officers visited the address and found evidence of a 'drugs lab', with chemicals, scales, THC liquid and dried cannabis found inside the shed.
“A large quantity of vapes were also found, which officers believe were to be illegally modified and then sold on.
“The 23-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs and has since been bailed while enquiries are ongoing.”
Barnsley Neighbourhoods Insp Rebecca Richardson added: "The production and supply of illegal vapes is something we are currently looking at as a priority across Barnsley, as we know this has been raised as a concern by local residents.
"Vapes which contain these substances can be extremely harmful to people's health and we know that they can often get in the hands of children.
"We are continuing to work with our council colleagues and ensuring that illegal and illicit vapes get removed from our streets. As well as working closely with schools all across Barnsley to raise awareness of the dangers of these vapes and substances.
"If you have concerns around the supply of illegal vapes, please do tell us about it."