Tenants rents will go up if selective licensing continues, says landlord

A ROTHERHAM landlord says he’ll be forced to increase his tenants’ rents if Rotherham Council’s Selective Licensing scheme continues after a vote in September.

In a letter seen by the Advertiser, Maurice Healey who owns Celtic Properties, which is landlord for more than 50 properties in the Rotherham area, tenants are advised that their rent may increase by more than £15 per month.

It says: “Selective licensing has been operating in parts of Rotherham for the past 10 years but has possibly failed with some of its objectives.

“Regrettably landlords can no longer absorb these extra charges without recovery from yourself via rent, on top of any other future rent increases to cover the other ever increasing expenses we face.

“If you do not wish to pay up to an extra £16.58 per month for the next five years, please contact your local councillors before they approve the scheme at the September council meeting.

“You have recently received direct correspondence from Rotherham MBC regarding selective licensing which did not explain the possible cost implication to yourself.

“I am sorry to have brought you this bad news. Please relay your concerns to your councillors, they are responsible.”

Selective Licensing is a power that some councils use to improve the condition of rented properties. The powers can only be used in specific circumstances and after extensive consultation with residents and landlords. The current scheme in Rotherham was in place since 2020 but ended in April this year.

The council has now reopened a consultation phase which ends on July 20 where people affected are urged to have their say.

The scheme covers Brinsworth, Dinnington, Rotherham town centre and Eastwood, Masbrough/Kimberworth, Parkgate, and Thurcroft.

Homes in those areas have received a leaflet with details of the scheme, but there is no mention of the £995 charge to landlords per property, covering the five year length of the scheme.

And it is this fee – which is subject to applicable discounts – that Mr Healey says will be passed on to the 13 properties of his portfolio that fall within the proposed areas.

He said: “I am not against some form of regulation of landlords. The properties are not just bricks and mortar they are people’s homes and as a landlord I take that responsibility very seriously.

"As I say in my letter, I would ask tenants to relay their concerns ahead of the decision being made.”

A Rotherham Council spokesperson said: “Selective licensing has the potential to bring significant benefits to Rotherham, including improved property standards, enhanced tenant safety and better management practices. It’s an important tool in tackling issues like poor housing conditions and anti-social behaviour, helping to create safer communities.

"The current scheme – which ended in April – has been a success over the last five years, with our teams inspecting over 2,100 properties, removing over 7,800 hazards.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may be impacted. Your feedback is vital in helping us make informed decisions that will have a lasting, positive impact on the borough. Visit our website to get involved.”

To have your say visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations