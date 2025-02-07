Ten arrests, drugs seized and firearm recovered in police op

Operation Duxford led to ten arrests

TEN people were arrested and a “significant amount” of drugs was seized from the streets of Rotherham as officers took part in another Operation Duxford day.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police's high-visibility day of action returned to the district last Wednesday (February 5) with a focus on organised crime and exploitation.

The regular days of action in Rotherham include targeted work like drug raids, alongside engagement and reassurance efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proactive multi-agency approach, including partners such as the Home Office and Rotherham Council, resulted in ten arrests for a range of offences, including production of cannabis, theft of a vehicle and several domestic related offences.

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield was also arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life in connection with an incident in Swallownest that was reported to police on November 1 last year.

A warrant at a property on Byrley Road in Kimberworth saw a 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

The early morning raid discovered a cannabis grow in the house – as well as eight large buckets of cannabis bud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 12 warrants were executed across the district, with officers recovering more than £60,000 worth of cannabis, seizing harmful Class A drugs, and retrieving a firearm.

As part of the district’s efforts to tackle violent crime In the town centre, a knife arch was installed at Rotherham Interchange to act as a deterrent to anyone in possession of dangerous weapons who may be attempting to bring them into the town.

It also allowed neighbourhood officers to engage with the local community and listen to concerns people raised about the town centre.

Specialist drugs dog Sadie also supported Operation Duxford in the town centre, with the police dog and several PCs and PCSOs patrolling the streets and completing eight stop and searches during the day of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chf Insp James Horsfield, who led the operation, said: “We have had some fantastic results which will help keep Rotherham safe and disrupt organised crime within the district.

“We are always working proactively to fight crime and keep our communities safe, but this day of action allows the public to see our teams in action.”