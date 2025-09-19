Temporary road diversion announced ahead of wastewater works improvements

'SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT': Yorkshire Water expects the scheme at Wentworth to add extra capacity to the network.

A TEMPORARY road closure and diversion has been announced ahead of a £3m investment by Yorkshire Water due to begin at its Wentworth Wastewater Treatment Works next week.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contract partners Mott MacDonald Bentley will start on site on Monday, September 22 at Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham, to install a new sewage pumping station, 1.25km rising main, and gravity sewer.

The investment will intercept wastewater from Hague Lane, transferring it to the Aldwarke wastewater treatment works, adding capacity to the local infrastructure with Yorkshire Water expecting it to “help to reduce the number of discharges going into the watercourse during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall and improve water quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, Hague Lane will be closed at the junction of Main Street and Cortworth Lane to vehicles.

A signed diversion will be in place with access to the garden centre, via Thorpe Hesley and continued access throughout via footpath.

Yorkshire Water project manager Jamie Wright said: “We’ve been working closely with our partners and Rotherham Council Planning Department to make sure the visual impact of the new pumping station complements the local landscape.

“This is a significant investment by Yorkshire Water to add extra capacity to the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a temporary road closure and diversion in place as we lay a significant amount of new pipework to complete this important upgrade.

“We’ve worked closely with local highways to bring forward this element of the work to minimise impact to the garden centre and local businesses in the run up to their busy Christmas season.

“We will be working at pace to remove the road closure as quickly as possible.

“We’ll change to temporary traffic lights at Cortworth Lane, beginning at the Hague Lane junction from early October.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community drop-in event will also be held at The Mechanics Institute, Wentworth, on the evening of Thursday, September 25 for residents and local businesses to find out more about the scheme's improvements.