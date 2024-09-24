Pictured with VAR's second mental health zine 'It Comes in Waves' are, from left to right: VAR communications support officer Lucy Winter, mental health network manager Kathy Wilkinson and engagement and communications officer Amy Forde.

DEATH, loss and grief are addressed in a second edition of Voluntary Action Rotherham’s mental health magazine.

The new issue of the “zine” is called It Comes In Waves and includes interviews, poetry and artwork which aim to provide comfort and break taboos.

Rotherham artist Kim Munroe was commissioned by VAR to create the front cover – a tribute to her grandfather, who died suddenly in March.

Inside are articles about Rotherham Military Community Veterans Centre, Rawmarsh-based S62 Community Together Rotherham and Parkgate’s Snooker4All Academy.

Kathy Wilkinson, mental health provider network manager at VAR, said: “We are really proud and excited to launch this, our second mental health ’zine.

“It’s a brilliant project and piece of work that showcases the incredible work of Rotherham’s mental health network, and VAR overall.”

A selection of support services is highlighted at the back of the zine, including information about anti-suicide campaign Be The One.