Tell Barnsley Civic all about your hobbies and pastimes

A POPULAR arts venue wants to know all about the hobbies enjoyed by people across the district as part of a project to discover the area’s creativity.

Barnsley Civic is teaming up with award-winning artist and Spider-Man superfan Hetain Patel, Artangel and 13 organisations across the UK to showcase the creativity of people across Barnsley, Yorkshire, and beyond.

It all ties in with an exhibition at the Civic which opens on May 25 which will feature a brand-new film by Hetain, plus a programme of events, talks, and workshops celebrating hobbies and crafts along with objects loaned by participants.

If you want to take part, don’t delay because the deadline for submissions is March 18.

A Barnsley Civic spokesperson said: “Do you have a hobby you're passionate about?

“From costume and cosplay makers to knitters, woodcarvers, sketchers, gardeners, model builders, and robotics enthusiasts, we want you to be part of Come As You Really Are, the UK’s largest-ever exhibition celebrating our most beloved pastimes.

“We’re inviting hobbyists of all disciplines to share their work—whether you sew, sculpt, paint, or program, if it's your pastime, we want to hear about it.

“Let’s shine a light on the incredible creativity in our community.”

You can submit your information – and find out more details – at https://thehobbycave.org.uk/.