Tough: The four endured wild camping in November

THERE are four important figures behind a fund-raising challenge by Wath students - and they all contain a lot of zeros.

Four classmates from Wath Academy set out to complete a 100 kilometre hike through the Peak District, climbing a dizzying 10,000 feet along the route.

And while their ambition was to raise a modest £100 for Cancer Research through sponsorship, the lads in reality raised almost £2,000.

The friends, Cole McClean, Edward Szymczyk, Charlie Clarke and Samuel Battersby, all aged 16 or 17, decided to forsake any notion of home comforts for the challenge - opting for wild camping, despite the wet and cold November conditions.

They spent four days completing the challenge, which started at Marsden, near Huddersfield, and ended at Ashbourne in Derbyshire, taking in Kinder Scout, Black Hill, Swine’s Back, Bleaklow and Jacob’s Ladder along the way.

The support they received left them so thrilled they are now planning another challenge - around the Lake District.