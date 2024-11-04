Police made one arrest during the disturbance

STARTLED lunchtime shoppers were subjected to a barrage of fireworks being lit in Rotherham town centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One 19-year-old was also arrested after being found allegedly carrying a blade.

South Yorkshire Police were called in after it was reported several boys and men were setting off fireworks near All Saints Square by Rotherham Minster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One visitor said: “We were shopping in Card Factory and heard a big bang.

Drama: Police at All Saints Square

“It sounded like an explosion of some kind.

“When we came out we could see groups of youths gathering in front of the Minster and people were saying they were setting fireworks off.

“Not long after, the police arrived.

"It was all a bit unsettling.”

The disturbance prompted police to carry out patrols in the area and a spokesperson said: “Officers will continue to carry out high visibility patrols in the area and we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to our officers while they are out and about.”