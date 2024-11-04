Teenager arrested during town centre fireworks rumpus, police confirm
One 19-year-old was also arrested after being found allegedly carrying a blade.
South Yorkshire Police were called in after it was reported several boys and men were setting off fireworks near All Saints Square by Rotherham Minster.
One visitor said: “We were shopping in Card Factory and heard a big bang.
“It sounded like an explosion of some kind.
“When we came out we could see groups of youths gathering in front of the Minster and people were saying they were setting fireworks off.
“Not long after, the police arrived.
"It was all a bit unsettling.”
The disturbance prompted police to carry out patrols in the area and a spokesperson said: “Officers will continue to carry out high visibility patrols in the area and we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to our officers while they are out and about.”