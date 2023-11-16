A 19-YEAR-OLD rider has died at the scene after his motorcycle was in collision with a van and his vehicle caught on fire as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our roads policing team is looking for witnesses and further information after a motorcyclist died in a collision on Aughton Road, Rotherham yesterday (Wednesday, November 15).

“At 1.24pm, we were called to reports of a collision involving a red Honda motorcycle and silver Vauxhall Movano van.

“The motorcycle was being ridden in the direction of Swallownest when it was in collision with the van, which was travelling in the opposite direction close to the junction with Alexandra Road.

The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the crash and its 19-year-old rider sadly died at the scene.

“His family has been notified and is being supported by specialist officers.

“The driver of the van remained at the scene and was not physically injured.

“They are assisting with our inquiries.

“Emergency services remain on Aughton Road this evening and it is closed between the junctions of Rotherham Road and Aughton Avenue while they continue their work.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have dash cam footage of either vehicle prior, please contact us.