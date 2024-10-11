SYP are appealing for information into the incident

A 16-year-old girl suffered arm and leg injuries after being bitten by a dog which was off its lead in Rotherham – and its owner failed to stop.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of an incident involving a dog in Rotherham.

“On Tuesday (October 1) at 4.30pm it is reported that a 16-year-old girl was bitten by a black dog, thought to be a German Shepherd, in Alexandra Park, Swallownest.

“The girl sustained punctured wounds to both her arm and leg.

"She was walking in the direction of Alexandra Road when approached by the dog who was off-lead.

“The man walking the dog did not stop.

“Since the incident enquiries have been ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or those with relevant information, to come forward.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 314 of October 2, 2024.”