A 14-YEAR-OLD BOY was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening following a serious road traffic collision in Rotherham.

Police enquiries are continuing into the collision on Link Road in Thrybergh on Friday, April 25 at 2.12pm.

A South Yorkshire Police sportsperson said: “Following enquiries, it is understood that a black electric motorcycle lost control and collided into the side of a black Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck.

“The rider of the bike, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

“He remains in hospital at this time in a critical condition.

“The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

"He was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that we have not yet spoken to, and anyone who was in the area who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.

“Can you help?

“You can share footage directly to our online portal here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/information-sought-following-collision-involving-electric-motorcycle-in-rotherham.

“All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 498 of April 25 2025.”