Tech shake-up promises best value rail tickets on Rotherham service

A NEW ticketing service is to be trialled on a rail service running through Rotherham - removing the need to buy tickets in advance and promising the cheapest possible deal.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The system works on a phone app, and those taking part in the trial - starting on October 27 - will also benefit from £15 credit.

Northern is introducing the trial on its Sheffield to Doncaster service - which runs through Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being backed by the Department for Transport, as part of the Governments Plan for Change agenda, because it should make it easier for people to get to work by public transport, while ensure their costs are kept to a minimum.

The technology works by identifying when people leave their train, calculating the best price.

Technology also has an answer for ticket inspections and getting through station barriers, with a bar code to scan on those occasions.

Northern has already started a trial in West Yorkshire and another will follow on the Sheffield to Barnsley route in late November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “We’re bringing ticketing into the 21st Century. These trials are modernising fares and ticketing, making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail.

Trial: a trans-Rotherham service will be included

“As part of our Plan for Change, we’re delivering straightforward, stress free train travel across the north, supporting passengers and boosting economic growth, jobs and homes,” he said.

The Government is backing the trials by contributing almost £1m in the hope of encouraging more people to use the railway network.

Ministers have wider plans to modernise the railway network in the years ahead.