Team tops £15,000 for 'fantastic' children’s hospice

TEAM SUPPORT: CPC Civils staff on their epic Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

A TEAM of civil engineers doubled down on an “extremely tough” challenge for a children’s hospice – and more than doubled their fundraising target.

CPC Civils raised more than £15,000 including Gift Aid – more than double their original target of £6,600 – for Bluebell Wood after taking on an epic hiking challenge.

The team of 23 employees at CPC Civils, from both the Yorkshire regional office, which is based at Sheffield Business Park, and the Solihull head office, took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, a 24-mile circular walk in the Yorkshire Dales National Park that involves summiting the three highest mountains in the region – Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough, and Whernside – typically within 12 hours.

The route requires significant physical endurance, involving approximately 1,600 metres (5,200 feet) of ascent and descent.

Andy Roberts, from CPC Civils and organiser of the event, said: “The challenge was extremely tough, especially for those of us doing something like this for the first time. “But we rallied together, supported each other, and still had smiles on our faces at the end – especially once we were sat with a nice cold beer!

“It was so nice to do something special for a charity close to all our hearts.”

Added Andy: “Not only is Bluebell Wood a fantastic cause, but it also aligns with our commitment to social value across the regions where we operate.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated and supported us.”

CPC Civils chose the North Anston hospice as their chosen charity partner after being introduced to the charity by their landlord at Sheffield Business Park.

The national company has already held a volunteer day at the hospice and has plans for upcoming initiatives including the Christmas tree collection drive in January and another major fundraising event in 2026.

Philippa Colley, regional fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We want to say a massive congratulations and thank you to Andy and the team at CPC Civils both here in Sheffield and those in Solihull.

“We are so grateful to them as this amount of money will make such a difference to the children and families we support.”