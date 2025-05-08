Teacher’s marathon effort for Teddy
Teddy Kelly was just six years old when he sadly succumbed to neuroblastoma, which affects the nerve tissues.
Amanda Wassall, head of St Bede's Junior and Infant School in Kimberworth, did the London Marathon and has so far raised more than £3,500.
“It was hot and hard work but that pales into insignificance with the horror that Teddy and his family had to endure,” said Amanda, who runs for Kimberworth Striders. “l just hope there is a little piece of positivity out of sadness.”
St Bede’s said: “As a school we were devastated to learn of Teddy’s illness. He battled so bravely but in April this year Teddy sadly left us.”
Teddy’s parents set up the Team Ted Foundation in his memory to raise funds to offer grants to other families whose children are diagnosed with the illness.
More at Teamtedfoundation.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.