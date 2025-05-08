Teacher’s marathon effort for Teddy

By David Beddows
Published 8th May 2025, 14:22 BST
Support: Amanda Wassall (left) with Teddy's brother Bobby Kelly and mum KatieSupport: Amanda Wassall (left) with Teddy's brother Bobby Kelly and mum Katie
Support: Amanda Wassall (left) with Teddy's brother Bobby Kelly and mum Katie
A HEADTEACHER took on the challenge of the London Marathon to raise funds for a charity after one of her pupils with a rare cancer passed away.

Teddy Kelly was just six years old when he sadly succumbed to neuroblastoma, which affects the nerve tissues.

Amanda Wassall, head of St Bede's Junior and Infant School in Kimberworth, did the London Marathon and has so far raised more than £3,500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was hot and hard work but that pales into insignificance with the horror that Teddy and his family had to endure,” said Amanda, who runs for Kimberworth Striders. “l just hope there is a little piece of positivity out of sadness.”

St Bede’s said: “As a school we were devastated to learn of Teddy’s illness. He battled so bravely but in April this year Teddy sadly left us.”

Teddy’s parents set up the Team Ted Foundation in his memory to raise funds to offer grants to other families whose children are diagnosed with the illness.

More at Teamtedfoundation.org.uk

Related topics:Kimberworth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice