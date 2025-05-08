Teacher’s marathon effort for Teddy

Support: Amanda Wassall (left) with Teddy's brother Bobby Kelly and mum Katie

A HEADTEACHER took on the challenge of the London Marathon to raise funds for a charity after one of her pupils with a rare cancer passed away.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teddy Kelly was just six years old when he sadly succumbed to neuroblastoma, which affects the nerve tissues.

Amanda Wassall, head of St Bede's Junior and Infant School in Kimberworth, did the London Marathon and has so far raised more than £3,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was hot and hard work but that pales into insignificance with the horror that Teddy and his family had to endure,” said Amanda, who runs for Kimberworth Striders. “l just hope there is a little piece of positivity out of sadness.”

St Bede’s said: “As a school we were devastated to learn of Teddy’s illness. He battled so bravely but in April this year Teddy sadly left us.”

Teddy’s parents set up the Team Ted Foundation in his memory to raise funds to offer grants to other families whose children are diagnosed with the illness.

More at Teamtedfoundation.org.uk