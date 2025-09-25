'Tardis of creativity' unleashes legacy of learning

'SO STRIKING': Pictured with the new mural are the school's year five and six art ambassadors, art teacher Susan Davis (left) and head teacher Laura Robson (right).

PUPILS let their creativity loose to create a striking mural – and provide a legacy of learning and leadership.

Bramley Sunnyside Junior School gave a tired old art portacabin a new lease of life to brighten up its school grounds, in celebration of Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

Created by 25 budding artists aged nine to 11, the giant 12m x 3m mural not only adds aesthetic value to the outdoor space, but also pays homage to the school’s beloved resident rabbits.

It has been commissioned by Children’s Capital of Culture, to give children more opportunities to access arts and culture and be involved in making decisions.

Working with two local artists – Ruth Dyer and Harriet Lawson – the large-scale art installation has been in the making since earlier in the summer, when pupils came up with different ideas for what the piece should be and then voted for the winning design.

Headteacher Laura Robson said: “As an arts-focused school, we are like a Tardis of creativity once you enter our school building.

“However, that imagination hasn’t extended to the exterior, until now.

“We were thrilled to be chosen as one of the four lucky schools to work on this incredible project through Children’s Capital of Culture and have the opportunity to further develop our school’s love of the arts – the project is truly an extension of our creative ethos.

“Our talented children have loved working with Ruth and Harriet to bring their ideas to life, and they have gained so much from the whole experience.

“Getting involved in every stage of the process and seeing the artists in action has really broadened their horizons, showing them that they too can pursue fulfilling careers in the arts.

“The finished mural is so striking and has had an overwhelmingly positive response from the school community.

“We are confident that it will inspire our pupils to let loose their creativity every day, and provide a lasting legacy for the children involved.”

Bramley Sunnyside is the second school to become involved in the CCoC project and follows Rockingham Junior and Infants School teaming up with visual artist Angie Hardwick to create a large-scale art installation about saving bees, which was later proudly displayed in the school grounds.