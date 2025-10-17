Talking therapy helps Liam make the best of new career

Talking help: Liam Winder is now flourishing as a cook

A ROTHERHAM man who suffers with anxiety and struggled in his high pressured job, now has a new career and is well, thanks to a local health trust and support from employment specialists.

Liam Winder (46), of Kilnhurst, a dad-of-two, was a chef. He suffers with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and the pressure of his job was making him ill.

He had nine months off work and during this time sought the help of NHS Talking Therapies, where counsellors helped him to tackle the anxiety and OCD, but he was also referred to employment specialists, the Work and Wellbeing Team at South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA), who supported him to find a job, not only which he now loves but supported him into the new role.

“I was waking up in the morning and feeling really anxious,” explained Liam. “I’d have anxiety attacks and that was then making my OCD really bad, I had intrusive thoughts and it was hard to deal with.

“NHS Talking Therapies really helped me to tackle things. They helped me to take little steps to break down my anxiety and to deal with it and find ways of distracting myself,” he added. “Eventually the anxiety reduced.”

“I was then sent to SYHA who helped me to find a job which was more suitable,” said Liam. “In that time they helped me by looking at my CV and they found something more suitable for me. I decided to step down from a chef to a cook. Straight away it reduced pressure, helping to keep me fit, reducing anxiety and keeping me well.

“SYHA really did help me so much,” explained Liam. “I had lost confidence and they helped me to build that back up. They put my CV out there and found me the job I currently have at Aspen House in Mexborough.

“I have found the perfect job for me,” said Liam, who loves his family cats Smudge and Bella. “It’s a nice place to work. The employer is really supportive, I’ve less pressure and I’m enjoying cooking. I’ve noticed a big difference in my mental health now that I have no stress at work, so has my partner Cara who has supported me through this journey.”

Georgina Gray, employment specialist at SYHA said: “From our first meeting, it was clear that Liam was experiencing significant emotional and physical fatigue following a difficult period. Through consistent and patient support, we uncovered his passion for working with fresh food, which became a meaningful focus for his employment journey.

"Together, we built a tailored CV that highlighted his strengths and experiences, and Liam began to respond and engage with his journey, eventually securing a local interview. With ongoing in-work support, Liam has grown in confidence and independence, now thriving with monthly check-ins. It’s so satisfying to hear Liam laughing and enjoying family life again.”

Adele Gardner, assistant head of work and wellbeing at SYHA, said “It’s very encouraging to hear about Liam’s experience and how he was able to receive clinical treatment alongside employment support. Most mental health treatment teams in the UK, including those supporting patients with a serious mental illness or in crisis, now have employment specialists working alongside clinicians.

“RDaSH is going above and beyond to ensure patients can access employment support whilst in treatment, as it offers hope and real-world experience to help embed the clinical support such as new strategies to stay well and manage medication. I hope anyone who has found themselves in a similar situation to Liam will feel able to get in touch with us or ask their clinician for access to the service.

“Employment support is not a ‘cherry on top’ offer for patients. Evidence shows the support, when combined with mental health treatment, results in people staying well for longer periods of time and staying in their preferred work. At SYHA we think the employment specialist role is pretty special and we feel privileged to have the time to offer tailored support that connects people back to their capability’s and strengths.”

For anyone wanting to know more about the work of employment specialists, like Gina, visit https://www.syha.co.uk/work/ or look for them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.