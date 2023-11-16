THREE colleagues – including a “formidable couple” – have received national recognition for their contributions to the bus industry.

Husband and wife Robert and Mandy Bilham have been shortlisted for the Unsung Hero award

Rawmarsh depot’s operations manager Dawn Murphy has been recognised in the ‘Manager of the Year’ category at the UK Bus Awards 2023, while husband and wife team engineering manager Robert Bilham and storekeeper Mandy Bilham, also based at Rawmarsh, have been shortlisted for the ‘Unsung Hero’ award.

The ‘Manager of the Year’ award rewards outstanding performance in middle management in the industry and exceptional leadership .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Unsung Hero award shines a light on employees known for their hard work, loyalty and devotion to duty, but who may work for years without any recognition.

Dawn Murphy is in the Manager of the Year category

Managing director Matt Kitchin said: “For our colleagues to be shortlisted in these categories is a testament to the dedication and talent of our people in delivering services to the communities they serve.

“For Dawn, it’s not just a job to her but a service and she cares deeply about serving the local community.

“With over 44 years’ varied experience, Dawn is viewed as an inspiration by her team for her strong leadership and commitment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Robert and Mandy are a formidable couple who have been together over 41 years.

“They have worked across multiple Stagecoach Yorkshire depots over the decades, consistently going above and beyond what their roles require..”

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has also been shortlisted in this year's awards more times than any other operator.