Take a ride back to the 1960s on a carousel saved from the scrap heap

IT WAS a labour of love which tested that emotion to its very limits.

And builder Glen Jones happily admits that, had he realised the work involved, he would never have begun the restoration of his vintage fairground ride. He spotted the children’s attraction - thought to date from the late 1960s or early 70s - rotting in a farmer’s field and when he found it was for sale, took the plunge. That was the start of a long, expensive and frustrating journey - but now it is over, Glen has a pristine example of its type. And it is set to be enjoyed by many more generations of youngsters, after being installed as a permanent fixture at Wentworth Garden Centre, where it will be operated by Glen’s wife and friends. Glen, who lives on the edge of the village, said: “It has been a bit of an adventure. “I have no background in the fairground industry, other than going to the feast, when I was a kid. “We thought we could patch it up, or rebuild it. It has been an absolute nightmare,” he said. “It has taken two years of hard graft, and decisions we didn’t think we would have to make. “If I had know what would be involved, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said. Some of the characters on the ride, which spans almost six metres, have been re-manufactured and much of the machine’s structure, which was a one-off hand-build example, have had to be replaced. The ride was expected to be ready for use this summer, following innumerable delays, but when Glen tried to insure it for public use, he was hit by another problem. Such rides now need safety certification, the equivalent of a car’s MoT, and Glen had to have the ride stripped back once again, with modifications made to meet a stringent set of new criteria, which have just been introduced. “It has been a long-haul, with a lot put into it,” he said. His building firm works on the Wentworth estate and he knew the garden centre’s owner through that, finding a new home for the ride at their site. It was expected the ride would be operating from Thursday November 28.