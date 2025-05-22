Taekwondo club's growth is down to mum's 'beautiful' legacy

Carmel Smith, Newsome's funeral arranger and funeral plan consultant, Craig Hanby, and Bryan Bednall, Newsome's business leader

A BUSINESSMAN celebrating the first anniversary of his Taekwondo academy has paid tribute to his mum who kick-started his love of martial arts – and whose legacy has inspired the successful club which has tripled in size along the way.

Craig Hanby, who established APEX TKD at Dolcliffe Hall in Mexborough last April, has also praised the support of the local funeral home who helped support him during the dark days following his mum's passing – but also went on to nurture his aspiring business.

Craig said: “I first got into Taekwondo in Mexborough in 1997.

“It was my mum, Jenny, who got me started – she was convinced it would help with my confidence, focus, and discipline, and she wasn’t wrong.

CLASS ACT: The club at Dolcliffe Hall in Mexborough

“Rain or shine, she made sure I never missed a session – training was non-negotiable!

“I earned my black belt 1st Dan and knew mum's dream was for me to reach 4th Dan and one day open my own Taekwondo club.

“What she didn’t know then, was that dream would become her legacy, too!

“It took me a while to move from grade 3rd to 4th Dan, but I finally did it in 2023.

SWEET STUFF: Celebratory cake for the club's one year anniversary

“But after my mum passed away in January 2024, I found it really difficult to reconnect with the things I once loved – Taekwondo included.

“While sorting arrangements for her funeral, I met with Newsome's Funeral Directors in Mexborough who guided me through every step with care and understanding, no matter how big or small the detail.

“When the day came, I was so grateful for the support Newsome's provided.”

After students and parents at his local club asked if he’d ever considered going solo, Craig said the entrepreneurial “spark ignited.”

“I began training at the local gym with my kids, Emily and Ryan, my dad Ernie, and fellow instructor Bryony.

“We started getting equipment together and opened as a registered, insured, not-for-profit club in April, shortly before mum’s birthday in May.

“Since then, we’ve gone from strength to strength – taking part in competitions, gradings, graduation nights, and youth events.”

After attending a Christmas remembrance event at Newsome's HQ on Doncaster Road in December Craig met funeral arranger Carmel Smith.

“I was covering the cost of tea and coffee for spectators and drinks for the kids at training sessions but Carmel was keen to support that and Newsome's soon became a sponsor of APEX,” he said.

“As the club grew (from five students to 20-plus) Newsome's stepped up again, helping us with new equipment so everyone had what they needed.

“We’ve now got a great partnership, bouncing around ideas on how we can support each other and the wider community.

“It’s funny how life works out – the people who helped me say goodbye to my mum have become a big part of helping me honour her memory.”

Added Carmel said: “Being part of the local community is huge for us and we want to have a positive impact.

“Craig and his mum's story is beautiful and we were proud to unveil our sponsorship banner at his 100th class at the first anniversary event.”