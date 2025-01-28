Swish new libraries for two Dearne communities

New look: Darfield library

TWO Dearne area libraries are re-opening following extensive refurbishment - with Darfield back in business this week and Goldthorpe expected to follow on Monday.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have been subjected to improvement and modernisation work under Barnsley Council’s Libraries Refurbishment Programme.

For Darfield, the upgrade is particularly appropriate as it has come in the branch’s 60th year, having first opened in the village during1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment has also allowed the branch to be extended, with the library now featuring modern, flexible furniture and shelving.

Toadstool seats: One feature designed to appeal to children

A bigger children’s area has been created featuring reading hideaways, toadstool seating, improved book displays and more changes designed to appeal to young visitors. For adults, a dedicated space has been created including public access computers, a large meeting table and increased book shelving.

Anna Hartley, Executive Director for Public Health and Communities, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors back to Darfield Library, and would like to thank residents for their patience while we carried out works to make the library offer even better than before.

“Whether you’re borrowing books, using the library for studying, or attending one of our exciting events or activities, we hope you’ll enjoy the newly refurbished space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For workshops and events at Darfield Library as well as for more information on opening times and facilities, please visit Barnsley Libraries webpage.

The work at both branches has been possible because of £500,000 funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

More details of changes to the Goldthorpe branch will be announced as it re-opens.