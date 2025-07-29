Swinton's Co-op store back open after makeover

SWINTON’S Station Street Co-op store has re-opened following an upgrade which took 11 weeks to complete.

The new-look store now has a Costa Coffee Express, self-service laundromat, photo booth, rug doctor plus the convenient out-of-home collection of parcels through DPD, with an InPost Locker to be installed soon.

Online grocery delivery is also being offered, through its own online shop and services including Just Eat and Deliveroo.

New refrigeration to help towards Co-op’s work to reduce its carbon footprint.

Gail Gamble, Chris Cliff, Dianne Haim, Charlie Roberts, Henry George at the Swinton Co-op

Beth Coddington, Co-op’s Area Operations Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in our Station Street store – the works really have been transformative, with a fresh new look and layout it looks fantastic.

“We would really like to thank the community for their support during the works, and now that the works have concluded we are really enjoying their positive response and reaction.

“We are proud to be part of the local community, and with a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone, we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Swinton.”

Soft plastic recycling is also available in the store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years. Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, its 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.