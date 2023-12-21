Sustainability and accessibility bring new creative business to Rotherham town centre
Seven Studios was founded in Doncaster earlier this year but bosses say Rotherham was the first choice for their second site due to factors including sustainable travel and the town centre's “excellent accessibility”.
The company is currently refurbishing the former Hope Church building on Grove Road ahead of an expected opening date in February next year.
Plans for the commercial space – last used by Hope Church and Rotherham Foodbank which have both since re-located – were approved by Rotherham Council in September last year.
The council said at the time the building's town centre location was “well-served by public transport and public parking facilities” and the site was “sustainable in transport terms” – a big draw for the team at Seven Studios when scouting for the next South Yorkshire base.
Amy Lockwood, building relationships manager, said: “Rotherham has been undergoing positive economic development, and the town centre is positioned as a hub for business growth.
“It offers excellent accessibility for both our team and future clients – its central location makes it easy for everyone to reach us.
“As part of our building will be based on co-working and hotspot working desks, a central town centre location was paramount.
“Many of the creative community are school leavers or graduates, a number of whom are sensitive to current climate issues and looking for a local sustainable place to work from rather than having to travel.”
The completed building will provide two podcast/filming spaces, a photography studio complete with infinity cove, audio room, presentation space, co-working areas and serviced, private offices.
“Rotherham currently lacks the infrastructure to allow creatives to flourish,” said Amy, “with many being forced to travel to the larger cities of Sheffield and Leeds to access filming studios and co-working spaces.
“By bringing these facilities to Rotherham and Doncaster, where we opened our original studio, we hope to empower the local community with the facilities to allow them to express themselves.”
She added: “The new space offers a 10,000 sq ft space for many amenities and plenty of room for future business growth.
“We are eager to become a part of the local community, engaging with residents and fellow businesses.
“By establishing our presence here, we aim to be at the forefront of the town's dynamic digital progress.”
Welcoming the news, Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, called Seven Studios' decision “a testament to the town’s potential and accessibility.”
“It’s heartening to see the needs of the creative community being considered and undoubtedly providing the sector with local, sustainable workspaces reduces the need for travel and contributes to environmental sustainability.
“By providing facilities like filming studios and co-working spaces locally, they’re empowering the community and fostering creativity right at home.
“This is a significant step forward for Rotherham and a shining example of how businesses can contribute positively to their local community.”