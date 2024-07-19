A SYP officer

SUSPECTED illegal drugs including heroin and unprescribed pregabalin were seized, along with a 12mm shotgun cartridge, after police raided a property following a tip-off.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team acting on community intelligence executed the warrant at the property in Edlington on Wednesday morning (July 17).

The warrant was legally executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was obtained after officers presented viable evidence to magistrates.

The raid was part of wider plans to disrupt the sale of drugs in the Edlington area and NPT Sgt Chris Rogers has encouraged local people to keep reporting information about drug supply to them.

He said: "The intelligence we receive from members of the public informs a lot of our decision-making, and having your support and cooperation really does help us to fight crime.

"We need your reports, and we need your intelligence to be able to investigate thoroughly and bring drug dealers to justice.

"If you see our officers out and about on patrols, please do stop them and speak to them about any concerns or information you have.

"You are our eyes and ears on the ground and the information you submit helps us to build a picture about what is happening in the local area so we can take appropriate action.

"If you don't feel comfortable about sharing your personal details, you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by contacting them for free online.”

Information can also be reported to police by phoning 101 or via the online reporting portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.