Survey finds improvements in Urgent and Emergency Care at hospital

THERE have been improvements in the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Rotherham Hospital, according to a national survey – although concerns remain over waiting times and pain management.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s UECC performed well in areas such as communication from doctors and nurses, and privacy provided to patients, according to the Care Quality Commission’s Urgent and Emergency Care Survey 2024.

The healthcare watchdog asked patients receiving urgent and emergency care during February 2024 about their experiences at 120 trusts, with TRFT scoring highly in comparison to others in areas including communicating with patients and families about test results, information upon arrival, information about support and care after leaving A&E, and privacy during examination and treatment.

Areas where the trust scored less well than others were waiting, medication for recovery at home, pain management, and food and drink.

Chief nurse Helen Dobson said: “We have been listening carefully to what patients have told us about the quality of their care at our UECC and are pleased they are telling us things have improved.

“We know there is more work to do to improve things like waiting times and making sure we are taking into account our patients’ home situation before they are discharged.

“We continue to work hard with our healthcare partners to make sure these and every aspect of care gets better.”

Deputy chief nurse Cindy Storer identified changes implemented at TRFT including a text messaging system which signposts patients to information about what is happening and their condition while they wait, as well as faster treatment of minor injuries and conditions.