Survey aims to unlock secrets of effective business communication

Founder of Cannon PR Matthew Ridsdale

A ROTHERHAM-BASED PR firm is inviting South Yorkshire businesses to take part in a new research project, aimed at understanding how companies connect, communicate and engage with others.

Believed to be the first comprehensive review of its kind, Cannon PR’s business communications survey will explore how companies are responding to challenges posed by changing communications methods and the techniques used to engage with different audiences.

Earlier this year, data published by Ofcom revealed significant changes in the way that adults consume news.

The Ofcom survey revealed that more than half (52 per cent) of adults rely upon their social media feeds to keep up-to-date with current affairs, while seven in ten adults consume news primarily through online sources.

A total of 82 per cent of 16–24-year-olds rely upon social media feeds, with 41 per cent turning to Instagram, 37 per cent using YouTube and 35 per cent relying upon Facebook.

The aim of the Cannon PR survey is to explore how businesses are responding to changing audience habits.

Founder Matthew Ridsdale said: “Effective communication is the cornerstone of every business. Earlier this year Ofcom published its own findings, which revealed some interesting trends in the way we all consume the news and information. Our survey aims to understand how businesses are responding to the challenges posed by a changing communications landscape.

“There are no right or wrong answers in the survey, our research aims to explore current practices, techniques and tools used by businesses to ensure their messages cut through and connect with their target audiences.”

The survey can be accessed at www.cannonpr.co.uk/pr-survey/.