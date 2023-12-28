'Supportive' staff and 'confident' children praised in nursery's outstanding Ofsted report

“SUPPORTIVE” staff and “confident” children have seen a nursery's Ofsted ranking move from 'good' to 'outstanding'.

Staff and children celebrate at Busy Bees Rotherham nursery

The inspector praised Busy Bees Rotherham for ensuring youngsters were “extremely well prepared for every stage of their learning, including starting school”, noting children were “very happy, confident and inquisitive” as well as “consistently well behaved”.

Staff morale at the nursery, in the grounds of Rotherham General Hospital on Moorgate Road, was “very high” with the manager leading the team “with passion and drive”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said staff provided “highly effective support to children with SEND (special educational needs or disabilities) and demonstrated “a very wide knowledge of children's learning needs”.

The nursery, which cares for more than 150 local babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, was also praised for its work with other agencies to ensure children “achieve their potential”.

“Parents highly recommend the nursery,” the visiting inspector said.

“They comment very positively on the warmth and professionalism of the manager and her staff.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nursery was rated 'outstanding' overall and for all four areas of inspection including quality of education and leadership and management.

The previous rating by Ofsted following a February 2018 inspection had been 'good'.

Centre director Emma Wills said: “The outstanding result is thanks to the commitment of all our team who work tirelessly to provide high quality early years care and education for all our children.