'Supportive' staff and 'confident' children praised in nursery's outstanding Ofsted report
The inspector praised Busy Bees Rotherham for ensuring youngsters were “extremely well prepared for every stage of their learning, including starting school”, noting children were “very happy, confident and inquisitive” as well as “consistently well behaved”.
Staff morale at the nursery, in the grounds of Rotherham General Hospital on Moorgate Road, was “very high” with the manager leading the team “with passion and drive”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The report said staff provided “highly effective support to children with SEND (special educational needs or disabilities) and demonstrated “a very wide knowledge of children's learning needs”.
The nursery, which cares for more than 150 local babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, was also praised for its work with other agencies to ensure children “achieve their potential”.
“Parents highly recommend the nursery,” the visiting inspector said.
“They comment very positively on the warmth and professionalism of the manager and her staff.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The nursery was rated 'outstanding' overall and for all four areas of inspection including quality of education and leadership and management.
The previous rating by Ofsted following a February 2018 inspection had been 'good'.
Centre director Emma Wills said: “The outstanding result is thanks to the commitment of all our team who work tirelessly to provide high quality early years care and education for all our children.
“We were especially proud that our partnership with parents was recognised, as we believe that relationship is vital to giving all our children the best start in life.”