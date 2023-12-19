Superbike champion James Toseland recovering following American hospital wrist surgery
There was probably a hint of irony in that thought - as his right hand is so swollen after the operation that crossing his fingers isn’t coming easy.
But the two times world Superbike champion, a former Wales High School pupil who grew up in Kiveton Park, is hopeful the ground-breaking procedure in Austin, Texas will work wonders.
Toseland, 43, had his track career cut short 12 years ago following a racing accident in Spain.
He had multiple operations but says the American surgeon who studied x-rays of the wrist claimed that “the work that had been done was a shambles, which was heartbreaking”.
The surgeon initially gave him a 40-50 percent chance of getting a decent range of motion back.
Toseland has kept his worldwide fans up to date on his first week of recovery.
“I’d like to thank all the well-wishes over the past few days,” he said in a social media video.
“It was a big decision to have an eighth operation on it, it has gone well so fingers crossed.
“I have got a lot to look forward to and hope for some movement (in the wrist).”
The badly bruised joint had been "a bit naughty in the last few days" as some of the painkiller meds left his system.
But after an uncomfortable five days, the “fingers are just starting to calm down”.
The TV motor sports pundit said the support cast on his arm could be replaced on Friday but it would be another fortnight before he could experiment with movement.