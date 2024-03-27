CHARITY: James will lead the pack

The former Superbike champion, whose life-long love of motorcycles began when he lived in Kiveton Park, will be at the head of hundreds of riders travelling across Sheffield, all aiming for Weston Park opposite the city’s Children’s Hospital.

They will be part of the the annual Theo’s Egg Run, in aid of the hospital.

The procession will follow James, the two-time World Champion, and patron of the hospital Charity for over 20 years.

The former Wales High School pupil (43) said: "I am so looking forward to leading Theo’s Egg Run once again.

"Let’s hope the weather is kind to us and the children staying in the hospital will be able to see close to a thousand motorcycles riding past their windows to give them a moment of excitement in difficult times.

“And, most importantly, we will be raising much-needed funds for the hospital so they can carry on delivering the best possible care.”

The event has raised more than £95,000 for the Children’s, and this year they hope to make it an overall total of £100,000.

Event organiser, Michael Peat, said: "I am really excited to hopefully break through such an important fundraising marker. £100,000 is a huge amount of money, and a fantastic milestone in how much we’ve been able to achieve for the hospital.”

More than £8,000 was raised through last year’s event, which supported the Charity’s arts programme, Art+.