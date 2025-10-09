Superbike champ Toseland to host charity event for Children's Hospital

Charity supporter: Double Superbike World Champion James Toseland

ROTHERHAM’S own James Toseland will be back near home turf next month, hosting an afternoon of high-octane entertainment in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The two-time World Superbike Champion will appear at the Wildcard Bar and Grill, Sheffield, on Sunday, November 16 for a live screening of the final round of this year’s MotoGP championship from Valencia, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

A handful of lucky race fans will even get the chance to sit alongside Toseland as the action unfolds, enjoying expert commentary from a man who knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

After the race, the former Yamaha and Ten Kate Honda star will take to the stage for a Q&A session, sharing stories from his racing career and answering questions from the audience.

The afternoon will end with a special quiz, designed to challenge even the most knowledgeable two-wheel fans.

Toseland’s connection with Sheffield Children’s Hospital is long-standing and heartfelt.

As many Rotherham families will know, he has led the city’s annual Egg Run for an astonishing 21 years, helping to raise more than £100,000 for the hospital in that time.

His commitment to local causes has made him one of the region’s most admired sporting figures.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of his first World Superbike Championship win, and he’ll be bringing the trophy along for photos.

Toseland, a former Kiveton Park and Dinnington resident, began racing as a teenager and rose through the ranks to become one of Britain’s most successful motorcycle racers, claiming world titles in 2004 and 2007 before competing in MotoGP.

Since retiring in 2011, the former former Wales High School pupil has built a second career in music and TV punditry.

Doors open at 12pm.