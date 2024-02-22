Super Saturday as Signals music festival ends on a high note
The major “nine-day party” was launched on February 10 with an event at Rotherham College that featured talks, workshops and advice from music professionals to support budding young record label execs, musicians, recording engineers and PR gurus into the industry.
During the week festival-goers were also treated to talented young musicians performing at unexpected venues across the borough including Rotherham Interchange.
The Saturday Shindig concluded the festival with highlights such as AMP UP!, a Rotherham talent showcase in All Saints’ Square with local artists including Pelican Crossing and The Banned, a group made up of service users from Social Eyes Rotherham.
Orchestral band Grumpah were involved in walkabout performances, children enjoyed silent discos at the Imperial Buildings, while others joined music-making workshops with the Orchestra of Objects.
Guests were also dazzled by Prismatic Ecstatic, an immersive collaboration between South Yorkshire Theatre designers, visual artists and musicians.
With more free music events, workshops, family activities and live performances across the borough than ever before, the large-scale festival is a collaboration between the Children’s Capital of Culture, Rotherham Music Hub, RMBC Events, and young people from across the borough.Sarah Christie from the Capital of Culture team added: “This is a festival designed by young people, for young people and signals what’s to come next year when Rotherham becomes the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.”