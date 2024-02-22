Ivy-Rose Medlock tried out one of the instruments in the Orchestra of Objects at Signals Saturday Shindig - all photos by Kerrie Beddows

The major “nine-day party” was launched on February 10 with an event at Rotherham College that featured talks, workshops and advice from music professionals to support budding young record label execs, musicians, recording engineers and PR gurus into the industry.

During the week festival-goers were also treated to talented young musicians performing at unexpected venues across the borough including Rotherham Interchange.

The Saturday Shindig concluded the festival with highlights such as AMP UP!, a Rotherham talent showcase in All Saints’ Square with local artists including Pelican Crossing and The Banned, a group made up of service users from Social Eyes Rotherham.

Social Eyes band 'The Banned' perfomed at AMP UP at Signals Saturday Shindig.

Orchestral band Grumpah were involved in walkabout performances, children enjoyed silent discos at the Imperial Buildings, while others joined music-making workshops with the Orchestra of Objects.

Guests were also dazzled by Prismatic Ecstatic, an immersive collaboration between South Yorkshire Theatre designers, visual artists and musicians.