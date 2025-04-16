Sunday fun for Easter egg hunters in town
Following a successful Easter Egg Hunt 2024, organisers are bringing the event – sponsored by Guild of Games on High Street – back to the borough.
An event spokesperson said: “After a great response last year we again will be hiding cards for people to find which they can exchange for Easter Eggs (maximum two eggs per child).
“Get ready to search high and low for egg tokens to enjoy delicious treats, and participate in exciting activities.
“Don't forget to bring your Easter baskets and join us on Sunday, April 20.
“Make sure to mark your calendars and invite everyone you know to this egg-citing event.
“We can't wait to see you there.”
Areas of the hunt will be announced at 9.55am on www.facebook.com/rotherhameasteregghunt/ and Guild of Games Facebook page www.facebook.com/GuildOfGamesShop.
