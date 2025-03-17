Summer events announced for Elsecar Park

Not brassed off: Elsecar will host several bands this summer

FRIENDS of Elsecar Park have announced summer season plans, with a return of their traditional monthly concerts in the bandstand from May.

But before that, a Nature Day will take place on Sunday April 13, from 1.30pm until 3pm, near the bandstand.

The event will feature activities including the chance to build and decorate a bird box or bird feeder, create a wooden cut-out, plant a sunflower pot or create a fairy door.

Those activites are all charged, from £1 for the sunflower pot to £10 for the bird box, feeder and larger fairy doors, with a request for payment in cash.

There is also the opportunity to walk a mile, with a medal for those completing the course and ‘discover nature’ fun sheets available.

The first concert is scheduled - weather permitting - for Sunday May 18, at 2.30pm with Oughtibridge Brass band.

The ‘friends’ group works to keep the Barnsley park in good condition and it regularly wins awards.