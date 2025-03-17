Summer events announced for Elsecar Park
But before that, a Nature Day will take place on Sunday April 13, from 1.30pm until 3pm, near the bandstand.
The event will feature activities including the chance to build and decorate a bird box or bird feeder, create a wooden cut-out, plant a sunflower pot or create a fairy door.
Those activites are all charged, from £1 for the sunflower pot to £10 for the bird box, feeder and larger fairy doors, with a request for payment in cash.
There is also the opportunity to walk a mile, with a medal for those completing the course and ‘discover nature’ fun sheets available.
The first concert is scheduled - weather permitting - for Sunday May 18, at 2.30pm with Oughtibridge Brass band.
The ‘friends’ group works to keep the Barnsley park in good condition and it regularly wins awards.