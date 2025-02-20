Successful Santa run provides for late Christmas gifts

Bearing gifts: Santa run donations will be spent on grants

ROTHERHAM Round Table members raised thousands of pounds with their Santa Sleigh runs last Christmas – and now they’re keen to splash the cash.

The community minded mens’ social group worked with Rotherham Sitwell Rotary and Rotherham 41 Club to criss-cross a huge area of the Rotherham borough, spreading festive cheer among both children and adults, and collected donations for local good causes while they were on the road.

The 2024 collections brought in a bumper £9,171 after operating costs were deducted.

That means they have spending power to help the same communities, and they have now appealed to charities, community groups and individuals who are in need of a helping hand to contact them with applications for support.

Applications from anywhere in Rotherham borough will be considered.

Chairman Phil O’Brien said: “Our sleigh runs are one of the highlights of the year for

our members as we love putting a smile on people’s faces.

“It’s not easy going pounding the streets sometimes, especially when the weather is bad, but we know it means a lot to everyone who gets to see Santa coming down their street.

“The people of Rotherham were really generous with their donations once again and we want to use that money to make a real difference.

“We’ve supported dozens of good causes over the years and we’d love to hear from more.

“The only restriction is the money we collect here in Rotherham is spent here in Rotherham.”

For more information about applying for funding from Rotherham Round Table, email [email protected].