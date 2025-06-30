Success for three local schools in poster contest

PUPILS from schools in Wombwell, Hemingfield and Jump are among the winners of this year’s Barnsley in Bloom poster competition.

Samuel Wright, aged 11, from Wombwell Park Street primary school and five year old Lily, who attends Jump primary school each took a runner-up slot in the competition.

Oliver Smith, aged eight, who attends Ellis Church of England School in Hemingfield was also credited, with producing the design selected as the judge’s favourite.

The competition was judged by Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr David Leech, who had more than 300 entries to choose from.

Hano Rasol, from Joseph Locke primary was declared the winner, with a ‘v for victory’ design, with VE and VJ day being this year’s theme.

All winners and runners-up attended a ceremony at Barnsley Town Hall to collect their certificates and were presented with a framed version of their poster design before being shown around the Town Hall by the Mayor.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways, said: “Our annual Barnsley in Bloom competition always sees a huge number of high-quality entries and this year’s was no different with over 300 entries from 11 different schools from across the borough.

“It’s great to see children across the borough continuing to get involved with Barnsley in Bloom, everything it represents and the competition theme of celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day.

Young talent: Mayor David Leech with the poster winners

“I know our judging panel had their work cut out choosing a winner and the runners up out of so many entries, but they felt that Hano’s design really fulfilled the brief that was set out in this year’s competition.”