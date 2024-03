Maltby Miners Welfare Club before the fire

The land – almost half an acre – already has planning permission for eight semi-detached properties.

It had a guide price of £180,000 when it was auctioned by Mark Jenkinson in late February.

The welfare club – better known as the Stute – had been the subject of a large campaign to save the venue.